St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Letters: New Miranda skate park; Como jacarandas; flood prone properties

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 13 2023 - 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children out enjoying the new skate park
Children out enjoying the new skate park

I took my seven-year-old grandson to the new skate park at Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda last weekend, and I have to say how impressed I was.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.