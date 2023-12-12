Letters: New Miranda skate park; Como jacarandas; flood prone properties

I took my seven-year-old grandson to the new skate park at Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda last weekend, and I have to say how impressed I was.
I was expecting it would be dominated by older youth on skateboards, and that there wouldn't be much chance of younger kids being able to ride enjoyable and safely.
What a surprise to see so many younger children on scooters and bikes, even toddlers on little plastic bikes or trikes, some being helped by their parents.
There seemed to be a fairly natural separation between where the older and younger kids were riding, so during the hour or more that we were there I didn't see anything dangerous.
I was also interested to see that a lot of the older kids were riding their BMX bikes, rather than skate boards into the skate bowls.
My other observation was to do with the playground. It was obvious that parents with kids of different ages were able to give the little one fun in the playground while keeping an eye on the older ones in the skate park area.
All in all, I thought it was wonderful to see so many young people and parents out in the sun and fresh air enjoying this great new facility.
Congratulations to everyone from the council and state government for delivering this project to the c community. There are sure to be some negatives, but this is a great start.
Tony Murray, Miranda
Many thanks for the wonderful article on our Cremona Road jacarandas in last week's Leader.
You may not be aware that Sydney Trains contractors had been the day before the story and attempted to butcher then trees for the third time this year.
As residents, we are appealing to Sydney Trains to stop destroying our environment constantly. Each time the contractors arrive they tell us a new clearance measure below the high powered overhead wires.
This time it was five metres. It was 1/2 to 2 metres for the last 30 years. We are endeavouring to access the Electric Supply and Distribution Act.
Nothing is easy and saving our environment is even more difficult. The wires should be in the rail corridor and not on public land.
Name supplied, Como
I refer to a letter we received from Sutherland Shire Council, saying our property at Heathcote is potentially flood affected.
We are not in a flood area. The reason we have experienced undulation, flash flooding and soil erosion is due to dereliction of duty to ratepayers by Sutherland Shire Council to carry out adequate remedial work to the open easement next door to our Villas, which runs right along the southern boundary of our property.
Since 2010, we have had three events of flash flooding, inundation and soil erosion.
We have been requesting Sutherland Shire Council to do adequate remedial work on this easement for over 10 years. Up until now, the council has denied responsibility, stating that the easement is on private property and not their responsibility.
On 9th February 2023 we experienced a major flash flood, inundation and major soil erosion which impacted Villas 5 and 6. Villa 5 was severely impacted and required $15,000 in repairs, not to mention a young mum with two small children had to vacate the villa until the work was completed.
The council letter dated 26.10.23 states: "Overland flooding: also known as flash flooding, occurs during rainfall events where the drainage system reaches capacity. The excess stormwater will generally flow over the surface of the land following the contours of the landscape. This type of flooding will always occur to some extent as it is not practical or possible to provide piped systems to accommodate flows from every conceivable storm event".
My response to that is, in our case it is an existing easement and it is possible and practical to provide piped systems to accommodate flows from every conceivable event. The council has failed over the past 10 years with regards to inspecting and doing remedial work on the easement.
Name and address supplied, Heathcote
