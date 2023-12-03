The Saints' first grade juggernaut rolled on with a massive win against Sydney University in their weekend Belvedere Cup Round 7 away two day game.
Bowler Peter Francis took 5/55 to lead the Saints to another 6 points against a strong Sydney Uni side with Kurtis Patterson top scoring with a hard fought 82 runs.
St George won the toss on the Saturday and elected to bat with their openers looking good early, when Blake Nikitaras went for 34 it was 1-72 and the pressure was on the home team, when Matt Rodgers went the next ball it was 2-80 and Uni got a sniff.
When the prolific Blake Macdonald was caught for seven it was 3-86 but Kurtis Patterson showed his class and put his head down ultimately steering the team to a good 10/307 off their 95.4 overs.
On Sunday in the field the Saints bowlers took it straight to Uni and had them 2-13 until they hit a roadblock with the home team's William Salzmann punishing their attack and scoring 136 before he was stumped by Tom Vane-Tempest.
Saints bowler Peter Francis who took two early wickets then went through the team taking three more and leaving them 10/273.
This Saturday Saints are back at Hurstville playing a round three Limited Overs game against Parramatta.
In the Saints third grade clash against Sydney Uni Nathan Anderson also took a five wicket haul taking 5-36.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.