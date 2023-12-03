St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Saints still on top

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated December 4 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 8:00am
Saints Kurtis Patterson top scored with a hard fought 82 off 175 balls to help his team to a winning total of 10 / 307 against Sydney University in their two day game. Picture John Veage
The Saints' first grade juggernaut rolled on with a massive win against Sydney University in their weekend Belvedere Cup Round 7 away two day game.

