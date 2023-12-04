Australia produced a clean sweep of the 2023 Oceania Diving Championships, taking home four gold and four silver medals in the two-day event at Brisbane.
Australian supporters were holding their breath during the Men's 10-Metre Platform with Cronulla's Sam Fricker and Jaxon Bowshire flying the Aussie flag.
Fricker continued his preliminary form into the final, securing first place with 406.25, edging out fellow countryman Bowshire by less than a point.
"It was my first competition of the season and every competition when we come back from a training block can be a bit of a stab in the dark so to have had the performances, we did today is great," he said
The winner of the Men's and Women's 3-Metre Springboard and Men's and Women's 10-Metre Platform earns a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for their country.
The Women's 3-Metre Springboard was won by Australia's Georgia Sheehan over New Zealand's Elizabeth Roussel.
