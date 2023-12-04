St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Fricker dives to Australian Olympic qualification

By John Veage
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 11:30am
Cronulla's Sam Fricker dived to gold at Oceania. Picture Wade Brennan
Australia produced a clean sweep of the 2023 Oceania Diving Championships, taking home four gold and four silver medals in the two-day event at Brisbane.

