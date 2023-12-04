While the Sharks Board face some challenges and frustrations relating to the construction of their Sharks Leagues Club at Woolooware the NRL department is back on the training field and getting ready for season 2024.
While the 2023 season ended unfortunately, the Sharks were among the competition's top teams reaching the NRL finals for the eighth time in nine years.
In a positive step, work is taking place behind the scenes in establishing a framework and set criteria for Life Memberships and in relation to Sharks Immortals and a Hall of Fame.
This is to ensure individuals who reach these heights are recognised and not forgotten for their contribution and achievement to the Sharks club and culture.
The Board is committed to having members vote on the Life Membership/Immortals/Hall of Fame criteria at the next AGM.
From a recruitment perspective, Toby Rudolf recently re-signed until the end of 2026, while they farewelled Matt Moylan who has gone to continue his career in the UK SuperLeague.
The Sharks granted Connor Tracey's request for a release from the final year of his contract and have picked up talented second-rower Billy Burns on a one-year contract.
The 25-year-old Burns has joined the club's full-time NRL squad for 2024 after spending the previous three seasons at St George Illawarra. He trained alongside his new teammates for the first time at PointsBet Stadium last week.
The Sharks junior representative teams and summer academy squads have been assembled and pre-seasons have begun with talent, made up primarily of local players, complemented by key recruits and with experienced and committed coaches and training staff on board.
After an encouraging first season in the NRLW, the Sharks women are now firmly focused on 2024 with an aim to build on what was achieved in 2023.
The Sharks will again compete in the Tarsha Gale under-19's and Lisa Faialo Cup under 17s.
Also, the Cronulla-Sutherland Junior Rugby League has celebrated its 60th anniversary with the local JRL member clubs long been an outstanding nursery in support of the Sharks.
