Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: The strength of our local economy is growing opportunities

As Mayor of Georges River, I am incredibly proud of our community's vibrant economy and our unwavering commitment to supporting local businesses. Georges River contributes a substantial $8 billion to the state's Gross State Product (GSP), and we are home to over 77,000 employed residents, with nearly 47,000 working in local jobs within our LGA.
Our strongest industries provide foundational services for our community - construction, social assistance and health - demonstrating our ability to care for our residents here and now.
Our proximity to Sydney International Airport and accessibility via public and private transport set amongst beautiful parks and waterways, makes our community an exceptional place to live and work, offering an ideal balance between professional pursuits and personal life.
We are witnessing an increase in tourism and visitation from both local and external visitors through the delivery of an exciting calendar of events and activations such as un[contained], In Good Taste and Sydney Fringe Festival. There is immense potential for further growth in our retail, hospitality, and accommodation sectors and it is the investment of new ideas that help showcase our region's unique offerings to the world.
I personally encourage everyone to discover Georges River and set the challenge to explore something new whether it be a café or a cycleway.
At Georges River Council, our commitment is to create a thriving economy that benefits all residents. In July 2020, I advocated for our local businesses through changes to Council's procurement. I put forward recommendations to investigate how as a Council we can appropriately increase locally sourced goods and services through our evaluation processes, as well as reflecting on the social and environment impact of where we spend and invest our budget.
This change has now been adopted through our new Sustainability Procurement Policy. An additional maximum weighted criteria of 5 percent will be included for local businesses in Requests for Tender, and where all selection criteria and scores are equal, preference will be given to local suppliers.
By investing locally, we support the growth of local business, reduce Council's carbon footprint, and contribute to the development of our community's infrastructure, amenities, and services.
I am dedicated to fostering growth, innovation and connection that strengthens our economy but also invests in the future of our community.
