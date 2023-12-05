Spectrum opens new medical imaging practice in Miranda Advertising Feature

Sutherland Shire Council mayor Carmelo Pesce cutting the ribbon with some doctors and staff at the opening of Spectrum Medical Imaging's new Miranda Clinic on November 28. Picture supplied

Spectrum Medical Imaging's new practice located at 50-52 Urunga Parade, Miranda, is the newest of multiple locations in the greater Sydney area.



Spectrum were joined by the Sutherland Shire Council mayor, Carmelo Pesce, for an official opening with a ceremonial cutting of the ribbon on Tuesday, November 28.



Spectrum also opened a new practice to provide high quality imaging services to the Bankstown community in September with Canterbury-Bankstown mayor, Khal Asfour, participating in the ribbon cutting on that occasion.



Spectrum Medical Imaging is a private, independent radiology practice investing in local health.

As suggested in the name, Spectrum provides a wide range of imaging services using state-of-the-art imaging equipment across all modalities.

Additionally, the practice's diagnostic and interventional radiologists are highly trained in all fields of radiology.

Imaging is a vital component of the community's health care because it allows doctors, specialists and allied health practitioners to make observations inside the body which assists with diagnosis, treatment and better patient outcomes.

Among Spectrum's many services, subspeciality paediatric and women's health imaging is provided, along with imaging and procedures related to worker injuries and compulsory third party (CTP) compensation cases.

Pain management procedures such as joint and spine injections require image guidance to allow precision and accuracy of the injection.



Spectrum's subspeciality interventional radiologists now offer this service to the Sutherland Shire community at the Miranda practice.

Furthermore, an area of health which medical imaging is vital to is cardiology.



A spokesperson for Spectrum Medical Imaging said that cardiovascular disease is on the rise. Heart attack and stroke are now responsible for a frightening one-third of all deaths worldwide, and imaging can help prevent it.

Cardiac Computed Tomography (CT) is a highly sensitive and non-invasive scan used for detecting coronary disease and blockages. The key benefit is that this can be performed without an interventional procedure or a hospital visit.

Using a state-of-the-art CT scanner at Spectrum in Miranda - which has advanced image quality with the lowest dose of x-rays - a clear 3D image of the heart, aorta and coronary arteries is captured. The imaging is then used for detecting potential blockages or other pathology, which can indicate an early sign of heart disease.

Medical imaging is a helpful tool when tissue samples are required for more accurate diagnosis. Image guided biopsies of various body regions is offered at Spectrum Miranda.

Additionally, Spectrum Medical Imaging Miranda offers a comprehensive range of imaging services including x-ray, ultrasound, CT, interventional procedures, OPG and cone beam CT. Meanwhile MRI services are available at various other Spectrum branches across Sydney.

Dental image interpretation is becoming essential when it comes to oral health. Spectrum's oral maxillofacial radiologist (OMR) Dr Daniel Selim is the only OMR in NSW and he provides patients with high quality dental, oral and maxillofacial radiological image interpretation across all Spectrum branches including Miranda.

Spectrum Medical Imaging also offers bulk billing services and look forward to serving the Sutherland Shire community.