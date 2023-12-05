New street signs for Georges River

Residents and commuters can expect to see the local streetscape transformed with new, vibrant signs installed as part of Council's Street Signage Replacement Program.
The program was developed in July 2023 following Councillor Liu's Motion (NM085-22), aiming to address community concerns regarding the faded condition of street blades.
Over 350 street signs have already been replaced, marking a significant milestone in the five-year replacement program.
This achievement was recognised in the November meeting of Council with Councillor Smerdely putting forward a motion for Council to thank staff and workers for their prompt work in fixing some of the faded street signs around Narwee and Riverwood.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said "I want to express my gratitude for the dedicated efforts of our exceptional staff and the hardworking team on the coalface who tirelessly execute these improvements day in and day out.
"This initiative is a testament to the collective commitment to the betterment of our community. We are truly thankful for the staff who are doing the sign replacements themselves to keep the cost to the community down. Together, we are ensuring that our streets not only bear clear signage but also reflect the ongoing progress and care we invest in our community."
Under replacement schedule, 1,200 street blades in Riverwood, Narwee, and Beverly Hills will be prioritised in the current financial year.
However, across the duration of the initiative, all street signs in the Local Government Area (LGA) are to be renewed.
While the schedule provides a strategic framework for signage upgrades, replacements are not limited to the scheduled program - particularly in cases where signs are damaged or vandalised.
Ad-hoc replacements occur throughout the LGA based on customer service requests lodged through Council's Log it Fix it system on Council's website home page.
The budget allocation for the 2023/24 fiscal year is $150,000, demonstrating Council's commitment to enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of street signage.
A further $150,000 per annum is proposed in the subsequent years of the Street Signage Replacement Program.
