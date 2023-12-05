St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New street signs for Georges River

December 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Over 350 street signs have already been replaced, marking a significant milestone in the five-year replacement program.
Residents and commuters can expect to see the local streetscape transformed with new, vibrant signs installed as part of Council's Street Signage Replacement Program.

