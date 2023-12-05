NSW Premier praises St George volunteers

NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns has acknowledged the contribution of the volunteers of St George, telling them that they are the ones keeping the community together as many families are facing tough financial times.
Mr Minns presented volunteers and organisations with Community Recognition Statements when he visited the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre today, (December 5).
Community Recognition Statements are usually read out in the NSW Parliament and recorded in Hansard as a permanent record of the contribution of volunteers.
But Mr Minns wanted to personally present each local volunteer with a copy of their Community Recognition Statement.
"So much of the work that happens in the St George region comes about because of volunteers," Mr Minns said.
"We have developed a wonderful tradition of people who volunteer to help people. Each and everyone of them makes a difference to a family in need.
"For the first time people are knocking on the door of community services and asking for help, whether it's to help with fees for their kids soccer or because they are having to work extra shifts to make ends meet.
"The good will of the community is really being tested and it's the volunteers who keep it together.
"The heart of volunteering is that you recognise you are not an individual person but really part of a community.
"Our community would not function without you," he said.
Recipients of Community Recognition Statements from Mr Minns included St Johns Ambulance, Kogarah Storehouse, Kogarah Historical Society, the Fix It Sisters Women's Shed, St George Hospital volunteers, St George Meals on Wheels, the Kogarah unit of the NSW SES, Gabbies Sewing Angels, Wolli Creek Preservation Society, Kogarah Community Radio 90.1 NBC FM and the Calvary Hospital Biography Service.
