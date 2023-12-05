St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
NSW Premier praises St George volunteers

By Jim Gainsford
Updated December 5 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns has acknowledged the contribution of the volunteers of St George, telling them that they are the ones keeping the community together as many families are facing tough financial times.

