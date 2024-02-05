St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Wellings running to keep her dreams alive

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 5 2024 - 6:34pm, first published 2:50pm
Cronulla Olympian Eloise Wellings can be seen almost daily doing her work on the Esplanade and surrounding Shire footpaths. Picture John Veage .
Cronulla's dual Olympian Eloise Welling's has qualified for another Olympic Games , but she knows that doesn't mean she has got a ticket to run in Paris in 2024.

