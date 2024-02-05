Wellings running to keep her dreams alive

Cronulla's dual Olympian Eloise Welling's has qualified for another Olympic Games , but she knows that doesn't mean she has got a ticket to run in Paris in 2024.
Eloise has an effortless and distinctive running style and can be seen daily doing her work on the Cronulla Esplanade and surrounding Shire footpaths .
Wellings is a former national champion over 5,000m and 10,000m, and contested those events at London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, but in recent years has moved to the marathon.
Wellings is also a four-time Commonwealth Games rep who boasts an impressive record of making four straight top-10 finishes in the women's 5000m finals.
She had qualified to represent Australia at the Sydney 2000 Olympics as a 16-year-old yet an injury forced her out of the Games.
Wellings competed in the London 2012 Olympics, finishing 21st in the 10000m final, and 10th in the 10000m final at the Rio 2016 Games.
After COVID-19 disruptions, Wellings withdrew from qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In 2021, Wellings turned her attention to long distances becoming an elite marathon runner.
In early December in Spain it was a marathon Sunday to remember for Australians with Cronulla Olympian Eloise Wellings completing her eighth marathon course in a 2:25:47.
She was in the running to finish higher but she battled "a hypo episode with blurry vision", revealing "the lights fully went out" and noting an "incoherent conversation" she apparently had but cannot remember, losing a few minutes battling through the final kilometers.
On the busy roads of Valencia, Aussie Genevieve Gregson (2:23:08) led home four Olympic qualifying performances by Izzi Batt-Doyle (2:23:27), Lisa Weightman (2:24:18) and Wellings.
It was also a battle for selection and a chance for Welling's to break into her third Olympic team- but even with posting her second best time its not guaranteed she is going to Paris.
It was a great race for Aussies-3 in the top-13- it produced the 3rd, 5th, 9th and 16th fastest times ever by Aussies- four Olympic qualifiers, there is now five qualifiers in total- and the top four women are top seven Australian all-time.
Welling's is the fifth qualifier in the women's marathon, and all four in front have faster times but she said its not all about being the fastest .
"I've done an Olympic qualifying time but its now up to the discretion of the selectors," she said.
"I'm in the running but I am going to compete at the Nygoya Marathon on March 10 to see where I'm at."
Nagoya is where she has set her fastest time- 2:25:10
"I'm also going to run some 5km track races which should help me in my marathon pace and to keep my options open.
"There has never been a time when five Australians have qualified for the Women's Olympic Marathon- so its never been harder.
"Its exciting to qualify though-I'm in the race."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.