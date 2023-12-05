Projectile fired into aged-care facility at Bexley

Police will appeal for public assistance as they investigate how a projectile came to be shot through a window of an aged-care facility in Bexley overnight.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command were called to the building on Eddystone Road about 11.20pm yesterday (Tuesday 5 December 2023), after staff found a hole in the window of the first-floor meal room.
No injuries have been reported. Police have been told all residents were asleep and no staff were using the meal room at the time.
A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time there is no evidence to suggest the facility was targeted.
What is believed to be a ball bearing was found when the scene was examined. It's undergoing further examination but is believed to have caused the damage.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam vision from the vicinity at the time of the incident is urged to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
