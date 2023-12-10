Rockdale's Seconds quest

Rockdale Ilinden FC has missed out as Football Australia announced the eight clubs who will make up the new National Second Tier football competition starting from 2025.
The National Second Division, is a proposed Australian national second-tier men's soccer league, to be run by Football Australia and the Association of Australian Football Clubs.
Clubs from Victoria and NSW - Apia Leichhardt FC, Avondale FC, Marconi Stallions FC, Preston Lions FC, South Melbourne FC, Sydney Olympic FC, Sydney United 58 FC and Wollongong Wolves FC make up the initial eight with Rockdale unsuccessful.
Promotion and relegation from the elite A-League Men's competition and the semi-professional National Premier Leagues will not be implemented for the 2025 season but it has been flagged for the future.
Initially targeted to be introduced in 2024, Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said that the delay in the competition's introduction had been to allow further time for the league's foundation clubs to prepare for the higher level, as well as give member federations certainty around planning for the 2024 NPL season.
Rockdale joined the bidding queue In March 2023, with 32 other teams.
Rockdale were then one of 26 teams accepted to progress to a formal proposal, announced in May 2023 with this proposal phase concluding in August and the teams invited now announced.
Johnson has long insisted that an NST will not be in competition with the A-League and instead complement the Australian top flight, which has operated without promotion and relegation since it was established in 2005.
A Rockdale FC release said their Club, since inception in 1969, had maintained a commitment to grow.
"From humble beginnings, and through the hard work of many people who have contributed, we have much to celebrate. Having said that, we remain ambitious, and we remain committed to furthering the club both on and off the field.
"In 2023, we were awarded the NPL Seniors Club Championship. Our first grade team finished second in the NPL NSW Mens 1 competition and we have seen players from our Club sign professional contracts overseas.
"Our objective remains to position ourselves as a leading Club in NSW. For this reason, we engaged in discussions to join the National Second Division.
"From the inception of the NSD, our club has been an active participant in negotiations and submitted an expression of interest with the intention of finalising our proposal.
"We welcome the opportunity to continue the dialogue with Football Australia over the coming months.
"We remain of the view that we are well credentialed to have a seat at the table and that remains our goal provided we don't compromise the financial viability of our club."
