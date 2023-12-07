St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 7 December 2023
News/Local News

One event raises $1.9mil for asbestos safety in honour of Biaggio Signorelli

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 7 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 11:30am
Biaggio Signorelli had fruit and vegetable stores before moving into hospitality. Picture: supplie
A function marking the 15th anniversary of a foundation, which funds asbestos safety and awareness initiatives, was attended by nearly 2000 people and raised $1.9 million.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

