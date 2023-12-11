St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Archer eyes Olympic change

December 11 2023 - 1:40pm
Savannah Archer
Savannah Archer

Savannah Archer a year 12 student and vice-captain of Menai High School has been selected to attend the Australian Olympic Change-Maker National Summit in Canberra.

