Archer eyes Olympic change

Savannah Archer a year 12 student and vice-captain of Menai High School has been selected to attend the Australian Olympic Change-Maker National Summit in Canberra.
Selected by a panel of Olympians, Savannah headed to Canberra for a three-day Summit where she collaborated with like-minded individuals and Olympians to deliver recommendations to the Australian Olympic Committee, playing a key role in the future of the Olympic Movement in Australia.
She joined with twenty-six young leaders from across Australia who help create positive change in their communities through sport to have been selected.
The 26 students from year 10 to 12 were selected from almost 1000 nominations across Australia, and represented their schools and communities in Canberra from 5-8 December.
AOC CEO Matt Carroll said the Olympic Change-Maker program is special.
"It is inspiring to see the impact our students are having in their schools and communities, and the initiatives they are implementing."
" While still at school they are already creating positive change in their communities, demonstrating the Olympic spirit, and I look forward to hearing the students' ideas that can help progress the Olympic movement as we approach Brisbane 2032."
Savannah is a talented athlete, making state level for a range of sports such as Cross-Country running, Athletics and Netball.
In 2023, she took part in the red shield kids camp where she assisted mentoring and supporting under privileged kids. In addition, Savannah helps at her local youth group.
She is passionate about getting people involved in sport and her goal is to create an affordable local kids holiday program.
"I am excited about meeting a group of like-minded young people, and some amazing Olympians. I am sure they will all have an impact on me and I am really looking forward to making positive changes outside just my community." she said
