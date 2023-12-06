Appeal to locate woman missing from Kogarah

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate an elderly woman missing from Kogarah.
Helen Morrissey, aged 75, was last seen on Gray Street, Kogarah, about 9.25am on Wednesday , December 6.
When she was unable to be located, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Family and police hold concerns for Helen's welfare due to her age and medical condition.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm tall, of thin build, with grey hair and a scab in her forehead.
She was last seen wearing a dark green long sleeve top, black pants, black shoes, a maroon/white coloured handbag, a Woolworths chiller bag, and a white facemask.
She is known to frequent the Kogarah and Rockdale areas.
Anyone with information into Helen's whereabouts is urged to contact St George Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
