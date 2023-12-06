St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Appeal to locate woman missing from Kogarah

December 6 2023 - 3:30pm
Helen Morrissey, aged 75, was last seen on Gray Street, Kogarah, about 9.25am on Wednesday , December 6.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate an elderly woman missing from Kogarah.

