Danebank's Dragon Boat race champions

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 11 2023 - 10:37am
Junior Dragon Boat paddlers Eve Koutros (14), and Charlotte Francis (14), were selected to be part of the Australian U16/U18 Team known as the "Auroras." Picture John Veage
Junior Dragon Boat paddlers Eve Koutros (14), and Charlotte Francis (14), were selected to be part of the Australian U16/U18 Team known as the "Auroras." Picture John Veage

Georges River Council has congratulated three local paddlers from the junior Australian team who recently took part in the 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.

