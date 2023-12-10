Danebank's Dragon Boat race champions

Georges River Council has congratulated three local paddlers from the junior Australian team who recently took part in the 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.
The 16th IDBF World Championships in Rayong-Pattaya, Thailand, involved 20 countries including Australia competing across different categories involving close to 3,000 athletes competing in 351 races.
The three young women, Celeste Agostino (16), Eve Koutros (14), and Charlotte Francis (14), were selected to be part of the Australian U16/U18 team the "Auroras."
This selection was the result of rigorous nationwide selection camps starting in Canberra where crews were compiled and raced off against each other with the top paddlers finally selected.
The Auroras campaign is entirely self-funded by each athlete, and they competed alongside 304 Australian athletes, spanning from juniors U16/18 to Senior Cs (over 60) with the next Dragon Boat campaign scheduled for 2025 in Germany.
Charlotte and Eve hail from Danebank Anglican School for Girls and represent their school in the Danebank Flames Boat, trained by the Sandy Point Dragons on the Georges River at Picnic Point.
The Danebank Flames finished 2nd at the 2023 NSW Championships and 1st at the 2023 AusChamps in the 200m, 500m and 2kms races.
Deputy Mayor of Georges River Council, Councillor Elise Borg congratulated the three participants who attend Danebank Anglican School for Girls at Hurstville.
"Their achievements serve as a source of inspiration to our community and exemplify the spirit of our nation,"
"The council also congratulates Danebank Anglican School for Girls for providing the opportunity for the girls to represent their school in the Danebank Flames Boat, trained by the Sandy Point Dragons on the Georges River at Picnic Point, which enabled them to participate in the nationwide selection camp and be selected to be part of the Australian team.
"Miss Agostino won 7 Bronze Medals in U18; Miss Koutros - won 2 Silver and 6 Bronze Medals in U16 and U18 and Miss Francis won 1 Silver and 5 Bronze Medals in U16 and U18.
"We wish the girls continued success as they train with the aspiration of representing Australia again at the World Championships in Germany in 2025.
Eve Koutros said It was an absolute honour and privilege representing her country, in a sport that she is so passionate about.
"The amazing friendships, bonds and memories created at the World Champs will last a lifetime and I look forward to having the opportunity to wear the Green and Gold again." she said
