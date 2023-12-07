Christmas carols and other events at Cronulla and across the shire

Cronulla CBD will have carols, events and competitions throughout the month of December.
Cronulla Chamber of Commerce has organised events each Saturday from 11am till 4pm involving performers singing carols and their favourite tunes, and Christmas present wrapping.
Performers will include Miranda Musical Society, District Singers, Sea Naturals, Sing Australia St George, Polynesian Youth choir, Sutherland Shire Singers, Celtic Connection, Menai Salvation Army brass ensemble, Mums' Ukulele Group, Soloist Kayla Inglis, musicians Caitlyn and Lucy, Guitarists Terry and Foster and Cath Sullivan and her violin students.
The wrapping service will be raising money for the charity BFF 4 Change "Community Giving Made Easy". Donations Buy Food, Fun, Fashion, Fitness, or other items.
BFF collect donations and make them available for existing charities to issue as QR code vouchers, to someone in crisis, to spend in local businesses. 100 per cent of donations benefit someone in crisis, while supporting local businesses and giving the power of choice.
More information: https://www.bff4change.org
The Chamber of Commerce is also running two competitions for businesses in Cronulla for the best Christmas window displays.
There is a $300 prize for the winning businesses voted by customers and a $300 prize voted by a VIP, with bonus points for Plastic Free businesses. Prizes have been donated by Rydges Cronulla, Brass Monkey, Cocky Locky and Endota Spa Cronulla.
You can support your favourite Cronulla business by voting for them via a QR in stores.
There are also Santa photos at the Cronulla amphitheatre every day until Christmas where everyone, including pets, can have their photo taken with family, friends and colleagues.
Other Christmas events in Cronulla-Kurnell include:
Other Christmas events in the shire are listed on the council website, with information provided by organisers, including:
