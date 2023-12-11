Sharks hold their Mega Jaws adult skills clinic

PointsBet Stadium was awash with Sharks fans last week when the club ran their Mega Jaws adult skills clinic for adults with special needs.
Eighty excited participants with their carers took over the Sharks playing field under the direction of NRLW player Emma Tonegato who works in the Sharks system as the Sharks Have Heart Equal Access Program Lead, with her role focusing on disability and inclusion within the local and wider community.
In using her degree in Occupational Therapy to develop the role, her charter is to make the game of rugby league accessible to all, with Tonegato managing initiatives within the disability inclusion space.
Tonegato with the help of NRL players Sione Katoa, Kayal Iro and Kade Dykes along with some NRLW and younger contracted players put the special needs adults through a series of skills that try to build confidence of the individual through sport and social interaction.
They hit the tackling bags and kicked for goal a little bit harder when a still on leave Nicho Hynes turned up unannounced in his boardshorts and T-shirt jumping in to rev the session up a notch.
The Mega Jaws program, is a Sharks Have Heart initiative which creates a safe and enjoyable environment for people of all ages with a disability, allowing participants to take part in fun, rugby league themed activities in which everyone feels welcomed and learns new skills.
