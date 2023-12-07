St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Why Kobe Bartlett's mates at school are calling him Bob

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 7 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Jacobson and Kobe Bartlett are old and young versions of Bob in the Sydney Water ad. Picture supplied
Shane Jacobson and Kobe Bartlett are old and young versions of Bob in the Sydney Water ad. Picture supplied

Ten-year-old Kobe Bartlett, of Lilli Pilli, aged very quickly for his role in a Sydney Water campaign that encourages people to save water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.