Why Kobe Bartlett's mates at school are calling him Bob

Ten-year-old Kobe Bartlett, of Lilli Pilli, aged very quickly for his role in a Sydney Water campaign that encourages people to save water.
Wearing a mini beard made out of human hair, Kobe is a younger version of the water wasteful character Bob, played by actor Shane Jacobson.
Young Bob highlights old Bob's water wasting habits.
Sydney Water says Kobe was selected for the role after a nation-wide search for a boy who looked most like Jacobsen.
More than 20 boys auditioned for the part in three sessions before Kobe was chosen.
There were two beard fittings in the lead-up to the filming, and it took an hour to secure it in place before the cameras rolled on two days at different locations in Sydney.
"It was really fun," Kobe said.
"Working with Shane was just the best. He was very nice to me, and would tell me I did good."
Understandably, Kobe is getting a ribbing from his mates at school.
"Sometimes they just call me Bob," he said.
This is Kobe's second TV ad, but, in the first, his face wasn't shown.
"I would love to do more ads and work in TV and films," he said.
Kobe has been converted to the idea of conserving water, cutting his shower time to two minutes.
Kobe's mother Inga said, "He is our fastest".
"We have always been relatively water wise, but it has been interesting trying to put it into action with his two older brothers, who do like a shower."
Sydney Water says Sydney residents continue to be some of the biggest water wasters across Australia, using 59 per cent more water than people in South East Queensland and 11 per cent more than in Perth.
Head of Water Supply and Production, Ben Blayney, said managing Sydney's water supply through El Nino was tricky, and customer awareness was critical to try and shift behaviours and attitudes toward their water use.
"Dam levels are fluctuating and might be high at just over 90 per cent now, but can drop dramatically during predicted hot weather conditions," he said.
"We know our customers tend to use more water over summer, but we need to take action now and reduce our water use where possible and not when the dams are empty.
"Even the most minor changes in behaviour can have a considerable impact, and we need Sydneysiders to work with us to save every precious drop."
The Bureau of Meteorology's three-month forecast suggests most of Australia is at least 2.5 times more likely to experience unusually high maximum temperatures while rainfall is predicted to be below average.
Collective dam levels across Greater Sydney are sitting at 88 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.