The biggest day of their lives: HSC students bask in results

From nerves to elation, year 12 students have come out on the other end of the HSC, reliving the emotions on results day.
On the morning of December 14, the moment 6am ticked over, it was game on.
De La Salle College Cronulla student Zac O'Hara was on his toes all night waiting for his ATAR to be released. "I got up a few times in the night to check the time," he said. "When I woke at six, the message was already there. I walked out of my room and my mum was already standing there."
Zac had already secured early entry into a Bachelor of Law at UTS but his first preference is Criminology at UNSW. Thanks to an ATAR of 98.65, it might just clinch his desired choice.
Fellow student Sienna Salvado woke to an ATAR of 97.35. "It was a bit of a shock," she said. "It was much better than I expected." She also placed 10th in the state in Family & Community Services, and was selected for ART EXPRESS at the Art Gallery of NSW. She will study Design and Education at UNSW.
Laura Erceg, also from the same school, smashed her "above 98" goal and got an ATAR of 99.55. "I was up early even though I set my alarm," she said. "Results came out earlier than anticipated." Laura will study a Bachelor of Accounting, which offers a scholarship program and internships with companies including Coca Cola.
After results were released, Cronulla High School welcomed back students to share their achievements with teachers at a celebratory breakfast. Charlie Mooney, who topped Construction in NSW, said it was great to return to share the news. "I got an ATAR of 96.60. I needed 89 for the course I want to take next year, so I couldn't be happier," he said. "It was also nice to return to get a photo with my teacher."
Apart from its 99-place jump in rank, Marist College Kogarah achieved above state average in 31 of 32 courses offered. St Ursula's College Kingsgrove had 50 students receive ATARs higher than 90 and ranked 76 in NSW.
St Ursula's student Jacqueline Keir, an aspiring doctor, received an ATAR of 99.4. She did Mathematics Extension 2 in 2022, so she only had to do nine units. "I worked hard," she said. "I'm hoping to go into neonatal care."
Principal Mary Leask attributes success to consistently high expectations, collaborative competition, and high quality teaching. "Teachers have worked with these girls since Kindergarten to get them where they are - we're just seeing the icing on the cake that has been baking for 13 years," she said.
"The students wanted to do well individually but they knew that by doing so, they'd all do well. That collaborative competition worked very well for them. We has some particularly strong results in Chemistry. It's good to see girls get Band 6 results, particularly in physics and chemistry, which are more difficult to get."
Marist College Kogarah Principal Simon Ghantous said he was proud of all the boys at his school. "They worked hard. The average ATAR was about 83.65 and it's remarkable for a large cohort of kids," he said.
"My view is that the ranking system is a horrible measure of success. Whether they get an ATAR of 99 or go into a different pathway, our job is to set them up for the future. I'm proud of them all."
