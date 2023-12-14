The biggest day of their lives: HSC students bask in results

After results were released, Cronulla High School welcomed back students to share their achievements with teachers at a celebratory breakfast. Charlie Mooney, who topped Construction in NSW, said it was great to return to share the news. "I got an ATAR of 96.60. I needed 89 for the course I want to take next year, so I couldn't be happier," he said. "It was also nice to return to get a photo with my teacher."

