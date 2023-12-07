Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Affordable housing and immigration

Sydney is one of the most unaffordable places in the world for real estate.
Across larger cities in the UK and the USA, median house prices are five times median incomes; in Sydney it's 13 times.
We can't stand idly by and watch this number continue to rise. It is unfair on the next generation looking to enter the housing market, and unfair for long-term renters trying to make ends meet.
Housing affordability for buyers and renters is the outcome of supply and demand. To reduce the pressure on affordability, we can increase supply or ease demand. Better still, we can do both.
The NSW Minns Labor Government has signed up with the Federal Albanese Labor Government to an ambitious target of an extra 377,000 homes in NSW in the next five years, an average of around 75,000 per year.
This compares with an average of around 28,000 per year in the last two years of the previous NSW Labor Government.
The Minns Government signed up to the 377,000 without first getting advice from its own Department of Planning. It has made some announcements about upzonings, but so far has not announced any comprehensive plan to reach its target.
We, therefore, have to have some healthy scepticism about the Minns Government reaching its target. Even if it did, extra housing supply is some years away and so won't have an immediate impact. We can't put all our affordability eggs in the supply basket.
What can have a rapid impact on affordability is easing demand growth by easing immigration.
Immigration has been nation-building; it has underwritten Australia's economic growth and enriched our culture.
However the current, unprecedented levels of immigration are placing unsustainable pressure on home prices and rents.
In 2022-23 net immigration is projected to have been around 500,000 (a record) and it's projected to be approaching 400,000 in 2023-24. That compares with around 248,000 per year on average during the three years prior to COVID-19, and generally much lower than that in earlier years.
In the next five years the NSW population is projected to grow by 580,000, of which almost 500,000 will come from immigration.
To help our housing stock and infrastructure to catch up, we need to slow down immigration at least to pre-COVID levels, which would still allow ample opportunity to plug skills gaps.
Premier Chris Minns says he wants a bipartisan support to housing affordability. I've offered to work with him to reach agreement on immigration numbers and composition, to put to the Albanese Government. If Chris Minns can sign up to Anthony Albanese's housing targets, he can also demand Anthony Albanese slow immigration.
