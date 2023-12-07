Work starts on major sports fields and facilities upgrade at Sylvania Heights

Work is starting on a $2.9 million upgrade to the upper playing fields and facilities at Box Road Reserve, Sylvania Heights
A wide range of sports, including football, cricket, Oz-Tag and students participating in Primary Schools Sports Association sport, will benefit.
An official sod-turning ceremony was held for the project, which is being funded by a $1.79m grant awarded under the previous state government and contributions from Sutherland Shire Council, Sylvania Heights Community & Youth Club and Cricket NSW.
The playing fields will be levelled and re-turfed, new LED floodlighting irrigation and drainage installed and pathways improved.
A new cricket pitch will be built between the two fields improving safety for football and allowing higher age cricket matches to be played.
The works are expected to take four to six months.
Sylvania Heights Community & Youth Club, President Trent Jordan said Box Road Reserve would become a modern multi-purpose sporting precinct.
Existing amenities include female-friendly change rooms, conference rooms, dance studio/gymnasium, indoor recreation and function hall.
"This was always an ambitious project, and we want to thank the NSW Government for backing our vision with one of the largest grants ever awarded to a local sports club," he said.
"We are excited to be partnering with Sutherland Shire Council, who are also contributing financially, to deliver this project".
"This is a proud moment in the club's 65th year and a great way to celebrate the club's long association with Box Road Reserve."
The works are separate to what may eventuate in the council's Box Road Reserve Masterplan.
