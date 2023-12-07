Man stabbed at Miranda

A man was stabbed at Miranda early on Thursday morning, December 7.
At about 5am, emergency services were called to Central Road following reports of a stabbing.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 44-year-old man for multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
A witness said the Kiora Mall car park and gym was closed.
A crime scene was established and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact detectives at Sutherland Police Station on 02 9542 0899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
