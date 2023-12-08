'Teamwork and resilience': Cronulla Nippers take 2023 Relay for Life trophy

Cronulla Nippers displayed great community spirit and endurance in a competition, which was part of this year's Sutherland Shire Relay for Life.
The Nipper Challenge pitted the four Bate Bay clubs - Cronulla, Elouera, Wanda, and North Cronulla - in a contest to see who could walk the most laps in the annual event, which supports the Cancer Council of NSW's research and advocacy initiatives.
Cronulla Nippers completed 572 laps over 12 hours.
They were presented with a a trophy and an Infront Nippers board at Cronulla SLSC on December 3.
Rod Coy OAM, co-Chairman of the Sutherland Shire Relay for Life organising committee, said their performance "embodies the essence of Relay for Life - community, perseverance, and unwavering support for a significant cause".
"Their achievement is a testament to their hard work and embodies the spirit of unity that defines this event," he said.
Kasey Diver-Tuck, chairperson of Cronulla Nippers, said, "Our Nippers have shown exceptional teamwork and resilience".
"This win isn't just about laps walked; it's a symbol of our community coming together for a cause greater than ourselves," she said.
Attention has now turned to the 23rd Sutherland Shire Relay for Life, which will be held on the weekend of May 4-5, 2024 at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda.
