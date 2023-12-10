40th Tradies Surf Awareness

Elouera SLSC, supported by 'The Tradies' is preparing to hold their 40th annual Surf Awareness Clinic.
Tradies have put their hand up for the past 24 of those years and in January 2024,it will have now reached the 40th year of the Elouera SLSC/'The Tradies' annual Surf Awareness Clinic.
The popular clinic for children 7 to 12 years of age, is a five-day course held at Elouera Beach from Monday 8th to Friday 12th January 2024 from 8:45 am -12:00 .
Over the duration of the clinic literally thousands of children from all over southern Sydney have put their hand up to learn the basics of surf safety at Elouera .
Activities include surf swimming, bodyboarding, nipperboard riding, and the accompanying theory sessions required to learn surf and sun safety.
Learning sports and safety skills can help give kids a sense of achievement, boosting their self-esteem and confidence - these surf skills will help them stay safe around the water, now and in the future.
To be eligible to participate, applicants must be able to swim 50m unaided, a test swim will be conducted at Caringbah Leisure Centre, Jacaranda Road, Caringbah on Friday 5th January 2024 from 9.00 am to 10.30 am
The 50m swim competency test is a condition of acceptance of applications to participate in the clinic.
Early bird registration is $60.00 per child until the 31 December 2023 and $70.00 from 1 January 2024.
Registrations are open now and are limited to the first 300 participants.
For further information, please email sac@elouera.com or : elouera.com
