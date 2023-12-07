Snap rezoning for suburbs

Areas surrounding Kogarah, Rockdale, Banksia and Turrella railway stations will get snap rezonings to allow flats, townhouses and duplexes to be built in residential zones.
They are a part of a snap rezoning of 31 locations allowing for 138,000 new homes to be created within 400-metres of Metro or suburban rail stations and town centres.
This follows changes announced by the NSW Government last week that will also allow for different housing types such as residential flat buildings, manor houses, terraces, and duplexes in these locations.
Pre-approved designs, selected from a government-approved pattern book, will allow for accelerated approvals for developments.
Announcing the changes, NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns said, "We don't have enough well-located homes for the people who make up our city and that has to change if we want our kids to be able to afford a home in Sydney and not leave for other states.
"But to do this, we need to reset our planning system so we can bring forward and scale up housing delivery.
"I want NSW to be a state that is affordable for the next generation of kids with great transport options to make work and life easier."
NSW Planning Minister, Paul Scully said, "These sites have been selected because they have infrastructure to build on.
"We can't continue to turn our back on the next generation of young people who are undoubtedly being hit hardest by the housing crisis.
"These homes will also create choice, so essential workers can live close to their jobs in the type of housing they want.
"Housing choice means not everything is high-rise. We're focused on building well-designed communities, rich with diverse housing types."
Under the changes, tier one rezonings have been identified for eight Sydney transport hubs allowing accelerated rezoning for the delivery of up to 47,800 new high and mid-rise homes over the next 15 years.
Bankstown, Bays West, Bella Vista, Crows Nest, Homebush, Hornsby, Kellyville and Macquarie Park will all undergo rezoning by November 2024 to provide significant uplift and support new homes within 1200m of the Metro and rail stations.
Under the tier two rezoning, which includes Kogarah, Rockdale, Banksia and Turrella, councils will not be able to refuse certain types of buildings, such as terraces, residential flat buildings, manor houses, duplexes, and semi-detached houses with 400-metres of railway stations.
