Snap rezoning for suburbs

By Jim Gainsford
Updated December 8 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 9:34am
Kogarah is one of 31 locations that will get snap rezonings to allow esidential flat buildings, manor houses, terraces, and duplexes in residential areas within 400-metres of railway stations.
Areas surrounding Kogarah, Rockdale, Banksia and Turrella railway stations will get snap rezonings to allow flats, townhouses and duplexes to be built in residential zones.

