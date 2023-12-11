St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
McGrath Foundation and Laps for Lizzy

John Veage
John Veage
Updated December 11 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Luke Maggiore, Lara Saunders and Miccy Sargeant, are trainers at Purebred Fitness at Taren Point who are aiming to swim 21km each in 7 hours to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation on Sunday December 17 at Caringbah Leisure Centre.

