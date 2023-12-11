McGrath Foundation and Laps for Lizzy

Luke Maggiore, Lara Saunders and Miccy Sargeant, are trainers at Purebred Fitness at Taren Point who are aiming to swim 21km each in 7 hours to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation on Sunday December 17 at Caringbah Leisure Centre.
The training trio had the idea to complete this challenge and fundraiser LAPS4LIZZY, as it has a personal connection to them .
Miccy Sargeant's mother Lizzy is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and will continue to do so for the next year and she has been offered incredible physical, psychological, and emotional support.
Their aim is to swim for 7 hours each, ( 21km) because 1 in 7 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
Their main focus is to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation who are tirelessly trying to raise money to fund breast care nurses who provide invaluable support and care to women and men experiencing breast cancer.
From diagnosis right through treatment, McGrath Foundation breast care nurses are available to help for free and with no referral.
Lizzy Sargeant said receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer in August this year changed her life and the life of her family.
"My breast care nurse has been a wonderful support to me and will continue to do so throughout my treatment. She is available to me when I have questions and she sees me when I attend the hospital for treatment. I am fortunate to have her in my corner."
To Donate: justgiving.com/pages/laps4lizzy
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.