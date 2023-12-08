Cronulla launch site for 'much anticipated' five-door 4X4 Suzuki Jimny XL

Cronulla was among launch sites around Australia for a new small, five-door, 4X4 off-road vehicle, the 2024 Suzuki Jimny XL.
Tynan Suzuki Kirrawee, in collaboration with Suzuki Australia, held the event in Peryman Square on Wednesday December 6.
The small, five-door off-roader generated a great deal of interest when it was unveiled about a year ago.
Nicholas Tynan, sales manager at Tynan Suzuki Kirrawee, said its arrival was "highly anticipated ", and orders were now open.
Recommended retail prices start from $34,990 plus on-road costs for a five-speed manual transmission, or $36,490 plus on-road costs for four-speed automatic.
This is about $3000 more than for the three-door version.
Suzuki Australia general manager - automobile, Michael Pachota, said, "The anticipation for the launch of this car has been crazy to say the least, and we can't wait to see thousands of them on Australian roads in 2024".
"With its iconic design and unbeatable off-road performance, it has become the ultimate choice for enthusiasts worldwide," he said.
"The addition of XL to our Jimny line up gives drivers the best of both worlds - legendary 4x4 performance and the extra space and versatility for that 'extra large' adventure."
