Shire school found to have 200 more pupils than approved

Shire Christian School at Barden Ridge was found to have 200 more pupils than approved when work began on a development application for a new underground car park.
The discovery of the limit, which was set during an upgrade approved in 2008, was made by a planning consultant for the school.
Sutherland Shire Council was advised during talks preceding the new development application (DA).
"Current school management claim to have not been aware of the limit," a council assessment report said.
"The school representatives reiterated this in the meeting with council officers in May 2023."
The oversight did not harm the school's car park DA, which received conditional approval from Sydney South Planning Panel on the council's recommendation.
The approval covered both the $6.3 million, 69-space car park plus an increase in the student population to 970.
Work cannot start until conditions recommended by the council, are met.
The prep to year 12, independent, Protestant, non-denominational co-education school was founded in 1981 and has gradually expanded.
The basement car park will be built under the existing sports field. The area will be excavated and the sports field reinstated after the car park is built.
The council received 14 submissions from local residents opposing the project.
Key issues included the increased student population, traffic and parking and stormwater, which the report said "have been dealt with by design changes or conditions of consent where appropriate".
"Council officers are largely supportive of a high-quality learning / educational environment," the report said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.