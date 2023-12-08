New car park opens at Sutherland Leisure Centre as heat wave hits

The new car park in Waratah Park, adjoining Sutherland Leisure Centre, is open.
The timing couldn't be better, with a heat wave about to hit, drawing many people to the Sutherland pools and water play park.
Temperatures of up to 40C are expected on Saturday.
The accessible car park has been built between the leisure centre, shared pathway and athletics track as the first step in upgrading Waratah Park.
Work is due to start next year on the construction of a regional, all abilities playground, with picnic shelters and seating.
About 30 mature trees were cut down in May this year to allow for construction of the car park.
The move drew criticism from Sutherland Shire Environment Centre.
A council spokesman said at the time extensive community consultation had been undertaken on the masterplan.
"To ensure greater ease of access to what is one of the shire's most in-demand sports and recreational spaces, significant improvements to onsite parking facilities are among the features of the masterplan design," he said.
"Due to the works which will be required to transform an uneven site with poor drainage into an up to standard, purpose built car parking facility, council will be required to remove a number of trees from the site.
"As the site has been used for informal car parking over many years, a large number of the existing trees have been adversely affected by soil compaction due to frequent vehicle movements over their root structure, rendering them unsuitable for long term retention.
"In the interests of the safety of all visitors, council will be required to remove a number of trees which have been identified as being in failing health or structurally unsound if parking is to continue to be offered at this site."
The spokesman said more than 20 mature replacement trees would be planted across this site, with each tree removed to be replaced by four others in surrounding streets and parklands, resulting in an addition of more than 150 native trees.
