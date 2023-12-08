Photos | Fencing comes down as Cronulla mall reopens for Christmas

Cronulla mall has reopened as upgrade works are paused over Christmas.
Temporary fencing was removed on Friday, exposing new paving, seating and trees.
Cafes and eateries are able to spread their wings with outdoor tables extending into the mall.
The new whale-shaped playground at the northern end of the mall has been completed, but still requires cleaning and other finishing touches.
It may be a few more days before the kids can use it.
A second playground will be constructed at the southern end of the mall.
Work started in early August this year on stage two of the upgrade, between Purley Place and the amphitheatre.
Work includes new paving, various seating options, improved lighting and new trees in a variety of species.
Sutherland Shire Council planned the construction pause so that businesses would not be hit too severely over the holiday period.
Work will be suspended for the rest of December and throughout January.
This stage of the project is due to be completed in June 2024.
The next stage of major works, extending from the amphitheatre to Kingsway, is expected to start soon after.
The council initially proposed to include a water play feature and permanent digital screen at the top of the mall, but dropped from plans following community feedback.
Instead, two playgrounds were added to the plans.
