Weekly Wrap: E-scooter trial coming to Kogarah

Georges River will be the first council in the Sydney metropolitan area to participate in a shared e-scooters trial. Kogarah town centre has been selected as the e-scooter trial area for a 12 month period which starts on January 10. Riders have to be 16 years or older and will be limited to 20km/h on the roads within the trial area that have a speed limit of 50 km/h or less.
Pharmacists Alfie and Esmet Kozman have hung up their white coats after 37 years of dedicated service to the Woolooware community. The couple took over the shop in 1986 from Fred Tiessel, one of the shire's first chemists, who established the business in 1954.
Ten-year-old Kobe Bartlett, of Lilli Pilli, has been in the spotlight starring alongside Shane Jacobson in a television campaign for Sydney Water. Wearing a mini beard made out of human hair, Kobe is a younger version of the water wasteful character Bob, played by Jacobson.
Cronulla surfers were some of the first to participate in a Trauma Surfers Rescue/Bleeding Control course that was held at Cronulla Beach thanks to Cronulla RSL funding. Surfing NSW have started running this course for various coastal communities up and down the NSW Coastline and were stoked to be able to get the chance to run this course for the Cronulla surfing community.
