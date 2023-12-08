New road resurfacing to reduce car hooning

The fight against car hoons is taking a new direction at Bayside Council.
New technology using recycled materials such as glass, plastic and rubber is being used to resurface roads at hooning hot spots.
The aim of the new resheeting is to cut the noise from hooning and speeding cars.
Bayside Council has used recycled glass in their resurfacing at Russell Avenue, Sans Souci down to Dolls Point (Ward 5) which is notorious as an area that suffers from excessive road noise and traffic.
"This will reduce road noise and while adding to the longevity of the road for the same cost," Ward 5 councillor, Paul Sedrak said.
"It will also have a dramatic environmental impact on the community by adding recycled rubber and glass to the roads."
Bayside Council has also started trials using crumbed rubber from old tyres as a modified asphalt mix for road resheeting.
This technology has been trialled in Wilson Road, Bexley. After a six-month trial, the council will look at introducing the crumb rubber mix to other streets, particularly those ones identified as hot spot locations.
Russell Avenue resident, Stewart Kennedy said the new resheeting has reduced sound from cars on the road by up to 50 per cent.
"If people are looking for a less noisy street they have to to get this road sheeting down," he said.
Fellow resident Steve Whelan said, "You can tell the difference between the newer resheeted section of the road and the old section of Russell Avenue. There would be a 12 decibel reduction."
Pat Bugden said, "This work has changed Russell Avenue for us, particularly those facing the road, who can leave their doors open and use their balconies again."
Cr Sedrak said after a six-month assessment, if the council gives the go-head, the resheeting technology will be rolled out to other roads impacted by car hooning.
These are one of a number of traffic calming measures coming to the area .
Earlier this year, Councillors Sedrak and Ed McDougall submitted a two Notices of Motion to the council to tackle the impact of hooning.
The first called for Licence Plate Recognition smart Cameras to be installed in Riverside Drive, Sans Souci. These will be installed in the first half of next year
The second motion called on the council to investigate installing traffic calming measures including chicanes and speed humps in areas that would have with little or no impact on residents.
Following a community consultation, these are will implemented next year.
