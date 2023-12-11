St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Schools success

John Veage
By John Veage
December 11 2023 - 1:35pm
Kirrawee Highs Izobelle Louison Roe jumps to schools high jump title and (inset) Jasynta and Tammin Lampret with NSW team win. Picture Dave Tarbotton
Kirrawee Highs Izobelle Louison Roe jumps to schools high jump title and (inset) Jasynta and Tammin Lampret with NSW team win. Picture Dave Tarbotton

On Day 1 of the Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championships in Perth Kirrawee Highs Izobelle Louison-Roe leapt to the best triple jump in the meet's 50 year history.

