Schools success

On Day 1 of the Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championships in Perth Kirrawee Highs Izobelle Louison-Roe leapt to the best triple jump in the meet's 50 year history.
Her performance was a meet record -the longest jump in women's triple jump dating back to the '70s the second longest in Australian U20 history, and the fourth longest under 18 in the World in 2023.
Then in a fitting finish in the High Jump Louison-Roe added a third and final gold to her campaign - leading NSW to schools glory.
Louison Roe who lives in the Shire but competes for St George stole the U17 Girls High Jump with a stunning series which culminated in a 1.86m clearance, cruising over the 2024 World Under 20 qualifying mark of 1.80m and 1.81m meet record.
Keeping a clean sheet through 1.83m, the 16-year-old required all three attempts cementing her career-best performance with a clutch final jump.
Izobelle said she was happy with all her jumps.
"The triple jump was a massive personal best and I was not expecting to get 1.83 first go in the high jump - hopefully I can do it again at the World Under 20's.
"I'm super excited, I'm going to work really hard and hopefully I can make the team in both the high jump and triple jump."
The versatile teenager also won the Under 17 Girls Long Jump with a 6.06m, then took bronze in the Under 17 Girls 100m Hurdles , completing her haul of four medals.
Izobelle is coached by her mother Karen who also coaches Sylvania's Jade Strahl who won gold, silver and bronze in the U14 jumps.
The Lamprets also brought home some silverware with Tammin winning the u16 girls 90 and 200m hurdles and was a member of the gold winning U16 4x100m NSW Girls- sister Jasynta ran 14.21 to win the u18 girls 100 m hurdles.
Cameron Badger won the u15 200 m hurdles- in a 25.75 and was second in the 100m hurdles and the 400m.
Endeavour's rising star Ivy Boothroyd dominated the 800m nailing the 2:09.00 qualifying for the 2024 World Under 20 Championships.
Boothroyd split an even 2:06.04 with an impressive finishing kick to lower the meet record of 2:07.97 from back in 1981.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.