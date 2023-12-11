The very first NSW Tonga Netball trials were held at the Sutherland and St George Netball Association courts on the weekend.
Over 150 Athletes with Tongan heritage attended, coming from all areas of NSW as far as Wagga Wagga, Newcastle and Canberra-the juniors trialed on Friday night on the St George Courts and the seniors were moved to the indoor Sutherland Association courts on Saturday due to the expected heat.
Two squads were to be selected to headline and represent NSW Tonga in upcoming Pasifika tournaments.
The juniors set the scene on Friday afternoon at the Rockdale courts with around 70 hopefuls excitedly taking to the trial program .
The seniors arrived at Sutherlands home indoor court early on the hottest day for the last four years and got straight to work doing warm up drills before being separated into six teams and playing short sharp netball in front of the four selectors.
Australian/Tongan netballer Mo'onia Gerrard joined with Shire local Netball great Kimberlee Green and coaches Pipiena Lomu-Stewart and Margret Dornan as the selectors at the trials.
The NSW Tonga Netball Association was established in 2022 and is the peak sporting body for netball in the Tongan community.
The purpose of the association is to improve the accessibility of netball for all Tongans in NSW regardless of age, ability or background and working with PacificAus Sports, Netball Australia will support netball organisations in Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and Papua New Guinea.
Tonga has a growing netball culture and brought home two gold medals from the 2023 Pacific Games after the national netball team, Tala, won gold after defeating the Fiji Pearls, at Friendship Hall in Honiara, on Saturday, 2 December.
Netball stands as the largest female sport in the Southern Hemisphere and their vision is to create a positive pathway for Pacifica and Tongan netballers in this region.
The NSW Tonga Netball Associations immediate goal is to hold an inaugural Pacifica Nations Netball Tournament by the end of 2024.
