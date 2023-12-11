Beach stormers hit the sand

North Cronulla Beach played host to the final round of the 2023 NSW Beach Stormers Series.
The SLSNSW Beach Stormers is a beach sprint, distance run and beach flag carnival which is spread across four different beaches.
Individuals accumulate points from each round, with the total score tallied to determine overall event places. Points were awarded in each round down to 8th place .
It was the hottest day of the year at North Cronulla so organisers got the runners onto the sand at 7am in an effort to beat the heat.
Wanda's Australian 2km Beach Run champion Kai Hammond was dominant in the Open Distance Beach Run, competitors backing up over different distances in a diminishing time gap. Club mate Emma Blanch was second overall.
North Cronulla's Kaitlyn Williams won the u14/15 female beach flags and Kobe Sorenson the u17 Male and Open Male Flags.
Alexandra Rampoldi won the Open Womens Flags at her home beach.
