Kids get creative behind the lens

Leader photographer Chris Lane might have thought he had a little competition here.
Stumped by the talent displayed by a group of preschoolers from Oyster Bay, our staff snapper was easily impressed recently when he saw a collection of photos taken by the children.
It was all part of a project launched by The Point Preschool, which this year collaborated with photographer Sara Corlis as part of the 'Artist in Residence' program. Ms Corlis, also the preschool's nature play teacher, recently won a Bayside Council photography award.
For the past six months the children have been regularly walking on Dharawal Country, photographing nature around them.
"It's a very different perspective than adults would take - the children took photos of rocks, cherry blossoms, a Spoonbill in the creek, they looked up at tree trunks," Preschool Director Catherine Lee said. "One little girl pressed the button at the same time she tilted the camera in a circle, and blurred the image of ferns. It's stunning. We are in awe of their photos."
"The children have always been amazing custodians of the land and we've seen an even deeper connection with nature. They have become more curious about changes they've noticed and they have been more in touch with rhythms of nature and seasons - their ecological identity has developed."
Children were also taught how to zoom, focus and edit photos using a GoPro. They framed their work and will gift their creations to their families for Christmas.
"We've duplicated them sustainably on hemp paper and we hope these photos will also travel around, maybe to the library or TAFE, so lots of other people will see the beauty of Oyster Bay through the eyes of the children. "
