St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

A red hot Saints

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated December 11 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saints bowler Jonathon Craig-Dobson who took 4-18 (r) set up the 1st Grade win over the reigning premiers Parramatta at Hurstville Oval on Saturday. Picture John Veage
Saints bowler Jonathon Craig-Dobson who took 4-18 (r) set up the 1st Grade win over the reigning premiers Parramatta at Hurstville Oval on Saturday. Picture John Veage

Saints hot start to the season continued with another clinical win in their limited overs Round 8 match of the NSW Premier Cricket Men's First Grade Belvidere Cup at Hurstville Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.