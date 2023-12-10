Appeal for information after assaults at Oatley

Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance as investigations continue into two assault-related offences at Oatley in September.
In the first incident, at about 10.30pm on September 7, a 22-year-old man was driving a black Honda sedan on Mi Mi Street, where near the intersection of Acacia Street, he stopped to speak to a woman who he had contacted earlier through social media. The woman got into the car, while a second woman, who he did not know, remained outside the car.
The man noticed a male approach the driver's side door of vehicle armed with a firearm. He demanded he hand over his phone and wallet. He then saw another approach the vehicle with what the victim thought was a handgun, who pointed it at the victim.
The victim started his car and tried to drive away but realised a third male had gotten into the car. The third male was armed with a knife and struck the victim in the arm. The victim tried to fight back and crashed his car into another parked car. The males and females fled the scene on foot and the victim contacted 000. The man was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics for lacerations to his arms.
In a second incident, at about 9.50pm on September 9, a couple confronted the rider of an unregistered trail bike, who was riding up and down Mulga Street.
The bike rider and another unknown male chased after the couple, who attempted to seek refuge inside their house. As they tried to close the door, the males broke some of the glass inlay in the door and punched the man in the head. The two males fled after police were called. Ambulance paramedics treated a 45-year-old man for swelling and bruising to the forehead, and a 43-year-old woman for minor lacerations.
Detectives from St George Police Area Command have established Strike Force Buses to investigate the circumstances of both incidents.
As investigations continue, police have released CCTV footage and descriptions of two males who might be able to assist with inquiries. The first male is described as being of Middle Eastern appearance, about 18-25 old, 175cm tall, medium/stocky build, wearing dark clothing. The second male is also described as being of Middle Eastern appearance, about 18-25 old, 175cm tall, wearing a black and white checked long-sleeved button-up shirt.
Police are seeking information in relation to a white Toyota van that was seen in the vicinity of Mulga Street about the time of the offence. Anyone with information, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
