Bayside approves four new dog off leash areas

Bayside dog owners can look forward to four new off leash dog exercise areas in the new year.
The new off leash areas are:
There are 14 dog off-leash exercise areas across Bayside including seven in the western side of the LGA at: Wolli Creek, Bardwell Valley, Kingsgrove, Lady Robinsons Beach at Kyeemagh, Kogarah, Scarborough Park and Sans Souci.
The council received submissions from 180 residents when it exhibited the four proposed areas in July and August with the on the majority supporting the establishment of off leash dog exercise areas at the four locations.
There is a sense of community amongst the dog owners who walk their dogs at this location, one submission stated.
Another said that an off leash area was needed in this area particularly due to the number of new units and properties.
The council report recommended that three sites be implemented (Rhodes Street, Ron Gosling and Flynns Reserve) and that one location (Hughes Avenue) be trialled for 12 months, with the park monitored and usage and activity reported back to Council at the end of the trial.
Council estimates it will cost $45,000 to establish the four dog parks with an ongoing operational cost of $59,000 per year.
The project is due to commence early in the new year.
