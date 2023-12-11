St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bayside approves four new dog off leash areas

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The council received submissions from 180 residents with the on the majority supporting the establishment of off leash dog exercise areas at the four locations. Picture: John Veage
The council received submissions from 180 residents with the on the majority supporting the establishment of off leash dog exercise areas at the four locations. Picture: John Veage

Bayside dog owners can look forward to four new off leash dog exercise areas in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.