Bayside to make a mark on history

By Jim Gainsford
December 12 2023 - 11:30am
The program is expected to be similar to the Georges River Council Historical Markers Program which it launched in 2018.
Distinctive plaques will mark sites of historical significance across the Bayside local government area.

