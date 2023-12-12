Bayside to make a mark on history

Distinctive plaques will mark sites of historical significance across the Bayside local government area.
The Bayside Historical Marker program will launch in early 2024 giving residents the opportunity to nominate sites of cultural or historical significance for recognition.
The program aims to create awareness of the history and cultural heritage of the Bayside Local Government Area to build a sense of belonging and connectivity in the community.
The program will be similar to the Georges River Council Historical Markers Program which was launched in 2018.
"Bayside Council Local Government Area has many sites of natural, cultural and historical significance that should be recognised, remembered and promoted to our residents and visitors," the council's report said.
It is proposed that up to five historical marker nominations may be selected and installed each financial year.
The community will be invited to submit historical marker nominations to recognise a person or event that has cultural or historical significance to the nominated site.
The nominations will be assessed by a panel with recommendations submitted to council for final approval.
The inaugural program will be launched early in 2024 and the inaugural winners announced at the May Council Meeting to coincide with the Australian Heritage Festival in April to May, 2024.
Nominations must meet the following criteria:
a) Is an interesting and historically or culturally significant story about a real person(s), or event that is strongly associated with the nominated building, site or place;
b) Contributes to an understanding of the area's cultural or natural history and heritage;
c) The marker can be installed at a location in Bayside that is relevant to the story and is visible and accessible to everyone ;
d) Is appropriate, sensitive and engaging to a wide public audience.
The nominations will be assessed by a panel which will include a local History Librarian, a heritage advisor, a representative of the Botany Historical Trust, a representative of the St George Historical Society, an independent heritage specialist, and a previous winner of the Ron Rathbone History Award.
"This program will help recognise and promote the many sites of natural, cultural and historical significance found in Bayside," Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.