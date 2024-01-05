Steam trams of Sans Souci and Kogarah 1897-1937

Following the establishment of a railway line to Hurstville in 1884 the need arose for a reliable transport system along the Sans Souci peninsula.
At that time places such as Sandringham, Doll's Point and Sans Souci in particular were known as "The Playground of the South".
After much conjecture and planning a steam tram system was agreed upon. One tipping point was the fact that local land owners offered to give, free charge, the land on which the tracks may be laid. The Sans Souci Tramway League, consisting of local landowners and businessmen, guaranteed the sum of £6,000.
Work on the system progressed rapidly and provided an opportunity for local unemployed labour.
The line opened on September 10th 1887. It was to operate for the the next 50 years. During that time the steam trams had their highs and lows. Many passengers loved the trams while others considered them to be dangerous and noisy and belched coal dust and smoke into the formerly pristine countryside. Nevertheless, during that period land values along the
peninsula increased and small suburbs such as Ramsgate, Doll's Point and 'The Loop' flourished.
Through the mid-1880s Jim Selmon, a member of the pioneering Selmon family, operated a horse drawn carriage service from Wellington Street, Sans Souci, to Kogarah railway station.
Jim's service was made redundant after the commencement of the trams but he was compensated to some extent when he secured work as a conductor in February 1889.
Jim Selmon had been born at Sandringham adjacent to the site of the tramway engine maintenance shed. Close by a jetty was constructed to facilitate the regular delivery of coal to fuel the tram engines.
Kogarah Railway station was the major terminal and a special siding was built beside the rail line. Leaving the station the trams proceeded up the notorious hill at Gray Street.
Turning south at Rocky Point Road the even steeper Carroll's Hill was tackled and soon after the run through Ramsgate allowed for an easier run to Sans Souci.
Frater's Avenue and then Riverside Drive led the trams to Napoleon St with its small waiting shed. Turning left out of Napoleon Street the ascent up Russell Avenue led to a sweeping right hand curve at the place appropriately called "The Loop". Having completed a loop, the run back to Kogarah Station followed the 'Down" track to Kogarah.
Accidents and near misses seemed to characterise the operation of the steam tramway. For example, in April 1918 a steam tram jumped the rails in Rocky Point Road, Kogarah and ploughed across the road at almost right angles. Mounting the footpath it stopped only a metre or two from a private residence.
There were no serious injuries although many of the passengers jumped from the disabled tram. Those that remained were badly shaken.
As early as 1929 there were calls for the steam trams to be replaced. Alderman Peter Depena of the Kogarah Council claimed, 'It is about time our district was provided with some up-to-date method of transit.' It was eight years before his pleas were answered.
The tram system was always a loosing financial proposition and this was one important factor that led to its demise in 1937. Mooted since early 1936, the trams were replaced by the cleaner, quieter, cheaper, electric trolley buses. But that's a story for another day.
