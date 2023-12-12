Bayside is lighting the way for safer places

Bayside Council will begin installing new lighting to improve safety around four key locations in the new year.
New lighting concepts will be designed and installed in King Street Mall, Rockdale; Ron Rathbone Place, Bexley; Laycock Walk, Mascot; and a section of Botany Road, between Coward Street and King Street, Mascot.
The Councilors approved the tender for the design and installation of the new lighting at the extra-ordinary council meeting on December 6.
Mayor Bill Saravinovski said the lighting concepts would become an additional feature adding to the visual amenity of the locations as well as providing adequate illumination to ensure everyone, but in particular women and young girls, felt safe walking to and from transport hubs.
The new lighting will be funded by a Transport for NSW (TfNSW) grant for interventions to increase safety for women and girls near transport hubs as part of the Safer Cities 'Her Way' program.
The 'Her Way' program is part of, and supports, the broader Safer Cities Program objectives and aims to increase women and girls' safety and access to public spaces, enable women and girls' to move freely and alone in their community and increase girls' engagement with how the spaces around them are designed and managed.
As part of an extensive community engagement process, Council worked closely with TfNSW and listened to the voices of local women, girls, and gender-diverse people.
Council also held a series of community "walkshops" where community members walked through local streets sharing feedback and insights with Council officers.
Through this extensive consultation identified Laycock Walk in Mascot and King Street Mall in Rockdale as the ideal sites to improve.
