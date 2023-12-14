Kogarah veterinarian thanked for his 20 year service

The Kogarah community has acknowledged a much-loved veterinarian for his 20 years service.
Ben Acheson of Benny and the Pets, Kogarah Veterinary Hospital, was chuffed to receive a leather-bound book of thanks, with messages of gratitude from those who have known him across the past two decades.
The popular veterinarian continues to work at the vet hospital on President Avenue. He is known to not only bring pets back to health but also support owners through difficult times.
Mr Acheson has helped more than 600 dogs brought to him by Golden Retriever Rescue and has supported charity organisations.
