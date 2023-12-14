St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kogarah veterinarian thanked for his 20 year service

By Eva Kolimar
December 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Kogarah veterinarian Ben Acheson with a book of thanks from people in the community, recognising his ongoing dedicated service. Picture supplied
The Kogarah community has acknowledged a much-loved veterinarian for his 20 years service.

