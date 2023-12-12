Quality dental care in Cronulla Advertising Feature

Dr Anthony Lazarou has worked in the Sutherland Shire as a general dentist for over eight years, and is excited to open his own surgery. Picture supplied

Dental Lodge - Cronulla is more than just a dental practice, it's where smiles flourish, confidence grows, and health is paramount.



Working for over eight years as a general dentist in the Sutherland Shire, Dr Anthony Lazarou is dedicated to treating patients based on their unique needs and goals.

His desire to foster long-term relationships with patients, built on trust and transparency, and to deliver excellent oral care, was what sparked his decision to start his own clinic in the heart of Cronulla.



As an owner-operator dental clinic, patients have the benefit of being seen by the same dentist consistently, who will look after them as if they were family.



"Our priority is to make a positive impact on the community by contributing to the long term wellbeing of our patients," Dr Lazarou said.



At Dental Lodge, you can trust you will be looked after.



"What makes us the happiest is to see both new and familiar faces visiting our new space, trusting our services, and supporting our business," Dr Lazarou said.



"Our goal is to become a trusted dental practice in the Sutherland Shire community, one that patients can rely on for dental services that prioritise their wellbeing."



As well as offering general dentistry services, Dr Lazarou has had extensive further training which enables him to offer more complex treatments such as implant crowns, and implant supported dentures.



He can also provide full mouth rehabilitation for patients presenting with multiple broken or missing teeth, and struggle with poor aesthetics and loss of function.

With their experience, qualifications, and modern dental equipment, the team at Dental Lodge hope to proudly continue providing the local community a quality, personalised, and independent service.