Council to review flood risk criteria for shire properties following community outrage

Home owners whose properties have been identified as potentially flood prone have been given some hope they may be taken off the list.
Following sustained community outrage, Sutherland Shire Council agreed at Monday night's meeting to one immediate change in the criteria and to review other metrics.
However, any changes to the Sutherland Shire overland flood study will still need approval from the state government.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the number of homes that could be removed from the list of more than 15,000 was unknown.
"It could be 60 homes, or 2000 homes - we don't know yet," he said.
The present consultation process and one-on-one meetings residents have been offered will continue while the review is carried out.
In a mayoral minute, Cr Pesce said the council had only just learnt from the consultant carrying out the flood study that a wider range of parameters was available.
The immediate change reduces the freeboard - the extra safety factor above the design flood level - from 0.5 metres to 0.3 metres.
Other filters available for the council to consider include:
Cr Pesce said it was also crucial to understand where overland flooding had historically caused a safety risk in the shire.
"To do this, it is imperative we work with the State Emergency Services (SES), who are members of the Floodplain Risk Management sub-committee, to provide their expert assessment, knowledge of historical overland flooding in the Shire, where this occurred and its impacts," he said.
The mayoral minute motion, including an amendment by Cr Kent Johns, was adopted unanimously:
1. The freeboard level used in Sutherland Shire's Overland Flood Study be set at 0.3m.
2. An urgent briefing be held for Councillors to inform them of the full range of available filtering parameters and settings that can be applied to overland flooding assessment, and the impact of the combination of settings and filtering parameters to achieve the lowest number of affected lots, subject to the Department of Planning and Environment's concurrence.
3. Council ensures that comprehensive modelling using the full range of possible filtering parameters and range of settings is carried out in relation to the Overland Flood Study to reach final settings that achieve balanced management of substantially material overland flow risk, subject to the concurrence of the Department of Planning and Environment.
4. Seek the input and advice from the Sutherland Shire State Emergency Services to assess historic risk associated with overland flooding in the Shire and ensure this is considered as part of the resultant outcome of the Sutherland Shire's Overland Flood Study.
5: Properties and lots positively relieved using 0.3 freeboard level be formally advised of the expected result in regard to notations on their property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.