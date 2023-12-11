Council agrees to compromise on Hungry Point Reserve clifftop walkway

The state government and Marine Rescue NSW have successfully blocked the Esplanade at Cronulla from being extended in a continuous pathway from Bass and Flinders Point to Darook Park.
Sutherland Shire Council, at its meeting on Monday night, agreed to a compromise that will provide some extra pathway in Hungry Point Reserve, the prospect of being able to keep $2.66 million in grant funding and control over the public areas.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, a former trust member and strong advocate for the continuous pathway, "reluctantly" supported the motion in a mayoral minute.
Cr Provan said the council "was placed in an awkward situation by Crown Lands and Marine Rescue where the government are saying that if we do not agree with them, the whole Hungry Point area will go to Marine Rescue and there will be no public access anywhere on the reserve".
"I consider this unreasonable, bullying and close to blackmail," she said.
"As the saying goes, 'we are between a rock and a hard place' and we have been forced to compromise to at least have some area open to the public and the cliff top walk going part of the way around the point.
"Hopefully in the future sanity will prevail and the walk will go all the way to Darook Park."
Another former trust member, Byron Hurst, said, "Essentially, council finds itself between a rock and a hard place, because of Minister Steve Kamper's ultimatum to the community to accept half a walkway or have the peninsula handed over to Marine Rescue NSW to administer".
"Such a move would put public access in great doubt," he said.
"On the positive side, if the council can secure the grant money won by the now extinct volunteer trust, the Esplanade can be extended around a good part of the Hungry Point peninsula and open up some beautiful panoramas of Port Hacking for public enjoyment."
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said in his mayoral minute said, "It became clear, following several discussions, that Marine Rescue were firm in their position that the cliff top walk route could not pass through their operational areas in the reserve".
"To progress matters, I arranged to meet, on-site, with Marine Rescue and Crown Lands. At this meeting, we were able to identify an alternate route, that retains the majority of the [trust's] vision, giving the public access to views over the Port Hacking and a footpath back to the public car park in the reserve."
The council's agreement is conditional on receiving the full amount of allocated state government funding.
