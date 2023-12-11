St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council agrees to compromise on Hungry Point Reserve clifftop walkway

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 12 2023 - 10:06am
Former trust members Gaille McPhee, Byron Hurst and Pauline Curby next to Marine Rescue's operational area, which will be fenced off. Picture by Chris Lane
The state government and Marine Rescue NSW have successfully blocked the Esplanade at Cronulla from being extended in a continuous pathway from Bass and Flinders Point to Darook Park.

