Students support backpack project

Since 2018 Georges River Life Care together with the community has been supplying school ready backpacks to children who are doing it tough each Christmas. So far more than 1300 backpacks have been delivered.
In 2022 Life Care provided 400 backpacks to schools in the area, and families it supports across St George and Sydney's west.
The aim is to encourage individuals and families in the community to get involved by donating the contents of a pack. Families grab the list and go shopping and drop off their donations to one of the drop-off points.
Club Rivers donate the backpacks and their volunteers and help pack them up and deliver them.
This year the St George Community of Schools got involved and donated and packed 150 backpacks, which were all prepared by the students, with 487 packs being prepared.
The packs were delivered to Georges River College Peakhurst and Riverwood Public School.
