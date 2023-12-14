Breaking the language barrier in aged care

To help families navigate the aged care sector, a team from Advance Diversity Services at Rockdale has been launched this year.
Team Leader Lisa Smith said their Care Finders Program was designed to support elderly people sift through the My Aged Care System to start receiving help within their home. Whether its older people who are at risk of homelessness, or assisting people with the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) community, the team helps residents understand the reforms within the government-funded program, which began in May 2023.
Staff speak languages including Greek, Arabic, Spanish, Cantonese and Mandarin.
"It came to light that quite a few elderly who were a little more disadvantaged, don't have family, or English being their second language, were not entirely aware of the system," Ms Smith said.
"We assist clients so they can start that process, right through to setting up services with a provider. We also help clients who are possibly facing homelessness or are homeless.
"There is a demand for people who have a language barrier. They get letter after letter from government agencies, and may not know what each one means. That's where our team can act as their interpreters and advocates, and they build trust with them."
