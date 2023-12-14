St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Community

Breaking the language barrier in aged care

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Advance Diversity Services Care Finders team Yun Dong, Daniel Little, Maria Rotsetis, Lisa Smith and Nuha Hoballah support people in the multicultural community with understanding the aged care sector. Picture by Chris Lane
Advance Diversity Services Care Finders team Yun Dong, Daniel Little, Maria Rotsetis, Lisa Smith and Nuha Hoballah support people in the multicultural community with understanding the aged care sector. Picture by Chris Lane

To help families navigate the aged care sector, a team from Advance Diversity Services at Rockdale has been launched this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.