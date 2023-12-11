St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Dragons NRL star spared, father jailed for hammer attack

By By Jack Gramenz
Updated December 12 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:28am
Junior Amone at Wollongong Courthouse before his sentencing. Picture by Adam McLean
NRL player Junior Amone's football career hangs in the balance but he has been spared jail over an "appalling" altercation outside the family home that sent his father into custody.

