Christmas comes to Kogarah

Kogarah was treated to a mini-Christmas festival on December 9, with a jumping castle, animal petting zoo and other activities ahead of the festive season.
Sponsored by Georges River Council, Cornerstone Kogarah, a Presbyterian church in the heart of Kogarah hosted a the community event in the Kogarah Town Square.
Despite the sweltering heat of the day, about 250 people were there to enjoy the outdoor fun filled with cupcake making, followed by a cool off in the auditorium.
